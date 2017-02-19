Research Analysts Set Expectations fo...

Research Analysts Set Expectations for Olympic Steel, Inc.'s FY2017 Earnings

Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2017 EPS estimates for Olympic Steel in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25.

