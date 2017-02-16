REFILE-Crisis, what crisis? Asia copper buyers shrug off major mine strikes
MELBOURNE, Feb 15 Even as strikes cripple output at the world's two biggest copper mines, Asia's copper industry is pretty relaxed, sitting atop metal stockpiles have grown by nearly two-thirds since the end of January. Copper inventories tied to China's Shanghai Futures Exchange have surged 61 percent since the week of Jan. 20 to 277,659 tonnes, the most since May 2016, the latest data shows.
