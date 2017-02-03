Randgold Resources to hike dividend a...

Randgold Resources to hike dividend after record gold production

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Live Charts

FTSE 100 miner Randgold Resources is to hike its dividend by 52% after an increase in profit and a surge in gold production for the sixth successive year in 2016. The company said that it will hike its dividend by 52% to $1 per share after a 38% rise in profit to $294.2m in 2016, compared to the previous year, due to an increase in gold production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Dec '16 Augie 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,610,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC