Randgold Resources to hike dividend after record gold production

FTSE 100 miner Randgold Resources is to hike its dividend by 52% after an increase in profit and a surge in gold production for the sixth successive year in 2016. The company said that it will hike its dividend by 52% to $1 per share after a 38% rise in profit to $294.2m in 2016, compared to the previous year, due to an increase in gold production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.