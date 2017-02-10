Randgold Resources Limited (RRS) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity
Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 6,400 target price on the stock. Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC