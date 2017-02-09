Randgold proposes 52% dividend hike

Randgold proposes 52% dividend hike

12 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Randgold Resources increased production for the sixth successive year in 2016 while reducing total cash cost per ounce. With profit of $294.2 million up 38% on the previous year, the board has proposed a 52% increase in the dividend to $1.00 per share.

Chicago, IL

