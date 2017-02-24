POSCO (PKX) Receives Average Recommendation of "Buy" from Brokerages
Shares of POSCO have been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
