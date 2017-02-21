Paul Singer is taking the attack on his latest target to the next level
"As we noted in our letter to Arconic's Board earlier this week, shareholder support for change at Arconic has been overwhelming," an Elliott spokesman said in an emailed statement to Business Insider back on February 16. "[We] think it is long past time for the Board to begin a constructive dialogue to put new leadership in place." The hedge fund published a website attacking Arconic's current management team.
