Nucor Corporation (NUE) Shares Sold b...

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in Nucor Corporation by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 67,582 shares of the company's stock after selling 727 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Dec '16 Augie 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,680 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC