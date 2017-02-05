NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Waste Management, Inc.
NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 33,828 shares of the company's stock after selling 150 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC