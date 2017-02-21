Newmont posts bigger quarterly loss on impairment charge

Feb 21 Gold and copper miner Newmont Mining Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as the company took an impairment charge of $974 million. The company's net loss attributable to stockholders from continuing operations widened to $391 million, or 73 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $276 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

