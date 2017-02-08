Newmont Mining Will Continue to Move Higher
Gold has been volatile in the last few months, which has been reflected in the stock price of all mining stocks. In bullish and bearish times for gold, there are two mining stocks that I have consistently recommended Newmont Mining Corp. and Barrick Gold Corp. .
