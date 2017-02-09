Newcrest restores dividend as earnings surge
Newcrest Mining has benefited handsomely from the stronger gold price, which, together with the ongoing operational turnaround, helped the miner lift earnings and restore the interim dividend. In the December half, net profit surged to $US187 million , more than double the $US81 million earned a year earlier, on revenue of $US1.8 billion, up from $1.55 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC