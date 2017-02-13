Newcrest Mining Reports -st-Half -a -7 Results

Newcrest Mining Ltd. announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2017 on Feb. 13. In the first half of 2017, Newcrest generated revenue of $1.807 billion, a 16.9% increase on a year-over-year basis. Of that, more than 84% came from the production and sale of gold.

