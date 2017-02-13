NCLT begins hearing on maintainability of Mistry firms' pleas12 min ago
Mumbai, Feb 13 The National Company Law Tribunal today began hearing on maintainability of petitions filed by two firms controlled by Cyrus Mistry's family against his ouster from Tata Sons, the holding company of Tata Group. Tata Sons opposed the petitions filed by Cyrus Mistry Investment and Sterling Investment Corporation, saying as per a Supreme Court order on Companies Act, the petitioners could not seek a relief against alleged violation of their rights as 'minority shareholders'.
