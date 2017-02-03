NCLAT rejects Cyrus Mistry's plea against Tata Sons' EGM on Feb 6
Two investment firms backed by the Mistry family has moved the NCLAT through their law firm 'Jaitley and Bakshi'. National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Friday quashed a set of petitions filed by ousted Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry against the shareholder meeting called by the Tata Group holding company on Monday to seek his removal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC