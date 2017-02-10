McEwen Mining to purchase Lexam VG Gold 0
According to the agreement, McEwen will acquire all the issued and outstanding securities of Lexam, and Lexam will become a subsidiary of McEwen Mining. Lexam has a number of gold properties in the Timmins mining camp, including Buffalo Ankerite, located two miles east of Goldcorp's Dome Mine; Davidson Tisdale, located 5 kilometres along strike from the Hollinger, McIntyre and Coniaurum mines; Fuller, located within 2 kilometres of the Hollinger, McIntyre and Dome Mines; and Paymaster, which is part of the former producing Paymaster Mine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Ontario Business.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC