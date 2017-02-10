McEwen Mining to purchase Lexam VG Gold 0

According to the agreement, McEwen will acquire all the issued and outstanding securities of Lexam, and Lexam will become a subsidiary of McEwen Mining. Lexam has a number of gold properties in the Timmins mining camp, including Buffalo Ankerite, located two miles east of Goldcorp's Dome Mine; Davidson Tisdale, located 5 kilometres along strike from the Hollinger, McIntyre and Coniaurum mines; Fuller, located within 2 kilometres of the Hollinger, McIntyre and Dome Mines; and Paymaster, which is part of the former producing Paymaster Mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Ontario Business.