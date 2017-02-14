Marshall Wace LLP Has $30,399,000 Pos...

Marshall Wace LLP Has $30,399,000 Position in BHP Billiton PLC

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in BHP Billiton PLC by 503.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 966,274 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 806,229 shares during the period.

