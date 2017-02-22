Jean-Sebastien Jacques Sells 3,325 Sh...

Jean-Sebastien Jacques Sells 3,325 Shares of Rio Tinto plc (RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto plc insider Jean-Sebastien Jacques sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,618 , for a total value of 120,298.50 .

