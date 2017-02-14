Intrepid Potash: Still Undervalued But Not For Long Now

I have been bullish on Intrepid Potash for a while now and although the stock is up 100% since I wrote about it 3 and half months ago and I still think there is still at least 35% upside potential. Although when I first wrote about Intrepid I concluded that at that price of roughly $1.10 it was a " no-brainer investment ", at what it currently trades, roughly $2.35 the same can not be said.

