Indiana reworking bill that critics say would bar Tesla
Indiana lawmakers are reworking a bill after critics charged that it would sound the death knell of auto manufacturer Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state. After nearly two hours of testimony Wednesday, House transportation committee Chairman Ed Solidary called a recess and said he would hammer out a compromise between conventional auto manufacturers, their dealership franchises and Tesla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC