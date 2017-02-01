Indiana reworking bill that critics s...

Indiana reworking bill that critics say would bar Tesla

Read more: Daily Journal

Indiana lawmakers are reworking a bill after critics charged that it would sound the death knell of auto manufacturer Tesla's ability to sell cars in the state. After nearly two hours of testimony Wednesday, House transportation committee Chairman Ed Solidary called a recess and said he would hammer out a compromise between conventional auto manufacturers, their dealership franchises and Tesla.

