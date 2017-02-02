If CONSOL Energy Inc. Dumps Its Coal Biz, What's Left?

In its earnings report r eleased on January 31, 2017, CONSOL confessed to investors that Q4 "earnings" of negative $302 million marked a sharp reversal from last year's $34 million Q4 profit. For the year, CONSOL reported combined net losses of $839 million, or $3.70 per diluted share -- more than twice what it lost in 2015.

