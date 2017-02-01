Gunmaker Ceo: Fewer people are buying ammunition after the election...
John Fischer, CEO of Winchester-maker Olin Corporation, said that gun retailers are seeing slower than expected sales of bullets and ammunition post-election. "Winchester did experience a slowdown in commercial ammunition demand after the presidential election which we expect to continue into 2017," said Fischer in his company's earnings call on Wednesday.
