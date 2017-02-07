FTSE 100 movers: Mining shares slide, housebuilders rally
The FTSE 100 fell 0.41% to 7,156.95 points in Wednesday afternoon trade, led by mining shares. BHP Billiton was the top faller following reports workers at its Escondida copper mine in Chile vowed to start an indefinite strike on Thursday after the miner failed to produce an agreement following weeks of negotiations.
