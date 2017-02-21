Freeport-McMoRan Stock Downgraded: What You Need to Know
Bad news for Freeport-McMoRan investors: Freeport isn't on that list. In fact, although Freeport-McMoRan is one of the biggest names in copper worldwide, Freeport stock just got downgraded, as analysts at Deutsche Bank removed their hold rating and downgraded Freeport stock to sell.
