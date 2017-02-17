Experienced Mining Executive Dean Gehring to Lead Newmonta s South America Business
Mr. Gehring is succeeding Trent Tempel who is retiring after 33 years of distinguished service to the Company. "Dean is an experienced business and operations leader with a 25-year track record of delivering step-change improvements in safety, productivity, project execution, and sustainability," said Tom Palmer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.
