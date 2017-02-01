election pledgeLibs will back mine ta...

election pledgeLibs will back mine tax: GryllsNationals WA leader...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

Nationals WA leader Brendon Grylls yesterday predicted the Liberals would wilt and accept his mining tax to retain government, as he revealed a $610 million package of regional tourism promises funded by the divisive pledge. But Mr Grylls was forced to defend the viability of the promise given Premier Colin Barnett's continuing opposition to the Nationals' plan to increase the special lease rental fee for mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton from 25A to $5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) Jan 18 Reality Check 4
News No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16) Dec '16 Augie 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec '16 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,018 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC