election pledgeLibs will back mine tax: GryllsNationals WA leader...

Nationals WA leader Brendon Grylls yesterday predicted the Liberals would wilt and accept his mining tax to retain government, as he revealed a $610 million package of regional tourism promises funded by the divisive pledge. But Mr Grylls was forced to defend the viability of the promise given Premier Colin Barnett's continuing opposition to the Nationals' plan to increase the special lease rental fee for mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton from 25A to $5.

