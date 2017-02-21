Copper Boom Or Bust? Here's 3 Countri...

Copper Boom Or Bust? Here's 3 Countries To Watch

Strikes in Chile's largest copper mine, as well as pending negotiations in the world's second-largest mine in Indonesia, are amongst the most pressing factors affecting copper prices in the coming year. Copper prices have reached an all-time high since June 2015 .

