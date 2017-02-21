Coeur Mining - Reviewing A Major Silver Producer
Coeur Mining is a growing precious metals producer, with five mines in the Americas - the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the San BartolomA© silver mine in Bolivia. The company has a non-operating interest in the Endeavor mine in Australia and a royalty interest in Ecuador.
