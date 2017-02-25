Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (CLF) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP
Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. by 108.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,028 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 338,315 shares during the period.
