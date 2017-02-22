Citigroup Inc. Downgrades AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) to Sell

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

