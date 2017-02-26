Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New S...

Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Stake in Nucor Corporation

17 hrs ago

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Nucor Corporation during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Chicago, IL

