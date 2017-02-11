Century agrees to fund health care benefits for Ravenswood plant retirees
The United Steelworkers union announced Friday that Century Aluminum has agreed to fund health care benefits for the retirees of its closed smelter in Ravenswood, Jackson County. "This settlement is a testament to the solidarity and hard work of USW retirees who never gave up trying to win back benefits earned over a lifetime of hard work, " stated United Steelworkers International Vice President Tom Conway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC