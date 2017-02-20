Caxton Associates LP Purchases 5,800,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corporation
Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corporation by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,340,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period.
