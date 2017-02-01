Canada Stocks-TSX rises early as oil boosts energy stocks; Cameco slumps
Feb 1 Canada's main stock index gained early on Wednesday as energy stocks jumped with higher oil prices, while uranium producer Cameco Corp sank after saying its contract to supply the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant had been scrapped. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.40 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,433.36.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Augie
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC