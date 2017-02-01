Canada Stocks-TSX rises early as oil boosts energy stocks; Cameco slumps

Feb 1 Canada's main stock index gained early on Wednesday as energy stocks jumped with higher oil prices, while uranium producer Cameco Corp sank after saying its contract to supply the operator of Japan's wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant had been scrapped. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.40 points, or 0.31 percent, at 15,433.36.

