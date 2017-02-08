Canada Stocks-TSX gains as miners benefit from higher commodity prices
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher. Barrick Gold Corp advanced 1.2 percent to C$25.75 and Goldcorp Inc rose 1.1 percent to C$22.27 as bullion hit a three-month peak.
