Canada Stocks-TSX barely higher as banks, gold miners shine
TORONTO, Feb 6 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, as financial stocks and gold miners gained along with bond yields and bullion, while energy names fell as oil prices slipped. Among the most influential gainers were the index's sizable gold mining group, with Barrick Gold rising 1.4 percent to C$25.02 and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd up 1.3 percent to C$64.97.
