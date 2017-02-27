BHP, striking Escondida copper workers resume talks

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida copper mine have resumed talks in an effort to reach a wage agreement, according to the Melbourne-based company.

