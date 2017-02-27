BHP Ceo Says - We Are Back Around the...

BHP Ceo Says - We Are Back Around the Table' at Strike-Hit Mine

11 hrs ago

BHP Billiton Ltd. and striking workers at its Escondida copper mine have resumed talks in an effort to reach a wage agreement, according to the Melbourne-based company. "The good news is that we are back around the table and things are starting to come together in some form of a negotiation," Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mackenzie said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg Television from the sidelines of the BMO mining conference in Florida.

Chicago, IL

