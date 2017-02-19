Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group
's stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
