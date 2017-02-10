Arconic: Elliott Reloads
Activist investor Paul Singer and his Elliott Management is waging part II of its battle at Arconic - the specialized engineering aluminum company that spun off from Alcoa last year. ARNC CEO Klaus Kleinfeld recently likened Paul Singer to The Godfather's Michael Corleone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan 18
|Reality Check
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Beentheredonethat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC