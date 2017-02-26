Anglo American plc (AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400 at Jefferies Group LLC
The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the mining company's stock. Jefferies Group LLC's target price suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock's current price.
