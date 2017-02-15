Anglo American Platinum swings to 2016 profit

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. , the world's top producer of the precious metal, said Wednesday it returned to profit in 2016 as years of restructuring and assets sales began to pay off. The Johannesburg-listed miner reported net profit of 632 million South African rand for the year, up from a loss of ZAR12.36 billion in 2015 and in line with the company's previously announced guidance.

