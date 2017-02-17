AEP sells Kammer Plant to Frontier fo...

AEP sells Kammer Plant to Frontier for redevelopment

With demolition already underway on portions of its closed Kammer Plant, American Electric Power recently sold the former coal-fired electricity generator to the Frontier Group of Companies for redevelopment.

