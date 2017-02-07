Advertising SpendMining lobby spends $2m on fighting Grylls' ore...
The Chamber of Minerals and Energy says it has spent about $2 million on a media campaign fighting the WA Nationals proposed new mining tax and which could lead to its leader Brendon Grylls losing his Pilbara seat. Mr Grylls wants to increase the 25 cent per tonne production rental fee on iron ore set for BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto in the 1960s and increase it to $5 a tonne, raising $7.2 billion over the next four years.
