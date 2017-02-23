ACCC raises concerns on South32 coal deal

Australia's competition watchdog has expressed concern over diversified global miner South32's proposed $US200 million acquisition of the Metropolitan Colliery in NSW from Peabody Energy. The proposed purchase could substantially lessen competition in supply of coking coal to Australian steelmakers, as South32 would become the Illawarra's only large supplier, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in its preliminary statement on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.