ACCC raises concerns on South32 coal deal
Australia's competition watchdog has expressed concern over diversified global miner South32's proposed $US200 million acquisition of the Metropolitan Colliery in NSW from Peabody Energy. The proposed purchase could substantially lessen competition in supply of coking coal to Australian steelmakers, as South32 would become the Illawarra's only large supplier, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in its preliminary statement on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Mining Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goldman Sachs Lowers Anglo American plc Price T... (Dec '15)
|Tue
|RMG El Rey de Tra...
|14
|Is Lithium the new gold? (Also discussing T-TIP... (Mar '11)
|Feb 18
|krystof
|2
|No pay raises for Arch bosses (Jul '16)
|Feb 9
|Augie
|5
|DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06)
|Jan '17
|Reality Check
|4
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Dec '16
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine
|Dec '16
|sad
|1
|Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st...
|Dec '16
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|23
Find what you want!
Search Mining Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC