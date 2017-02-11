5,845 Shares in BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Acquired by Capital Innovations LLC
Capital Innovations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton Limited during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,845 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
