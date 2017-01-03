Why Gold Stocks, Not Gold, Belong in Your Portfolio

Comex gold has been slumping since Donald Trump was elected president on Nov. 9. Today, the weekly chart for gold is negative but oversold, but still has a solid gain since the end of 2015 and since bottoming on Dec. 3. Investments in gold equities have been more volatile , but have outperformed the precious metal since setting multiyear intraday lows between August 2015 and January 2016. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF , Barrick Gold , Yamana Gold , Goldcorp and Newmont Mining may be deep in bear market territory from their 2016 highs, but they are also in bull market territory since their lows and have outperformed since the end of 2015.

