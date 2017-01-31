Why CONSOL Energy Inc. Stock Dropped ...

Why CONSOL Energy Inc. Stock Dropped 7% on Tuesday

CONSOL appears to have disappointed investors with its fourth-quarter earnings results today. Reporting losses of $301.6 million on revenue of $462 million, the company underperformed relative to last year's Q4 earnings and revenue alike.

