UPDATE 3-Potash prices look lower for longer as competition overheats
Jan 26 The deepest slump in a decade for the oversupplied potash fertilizer market may abate only slightly in 2017, major producers say, and could take years to correct due to the imminent startup of new mines. Canada's Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , the world's biggest fertilizer producer, forecast a less profitable year on Thursday than analysts expected, and reported a surprisingly big drop in quarterly profit.
