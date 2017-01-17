UPDATE 2-Gold miner Goldcorp details growth plan, shares rise

Jan 17 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc detailed an ambitious growth plan on Tuesday that includes increasing production as well as yet-to-be-mined reserves by 20 percent over the next five years from existing operations and deposits, lifting its shares. At an investor day event, the Vancouver-based miner focused on the exploration potential at its mine sites and projects in the Americas, a turnaround from recent years when most miners' attention was on reducing costs, not growth.

