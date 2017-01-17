UPDATE 2-Gold miner Goldcorp details ...

UPDATE 2-Gold miner Goldcorp details growth plan, shares rise

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 17 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc detailed an ambitious growth plan on Tuesday that includes increasing production as well as yet-to-be-mined reserves by 20 percent over the next five years from existing operations and deposits, lifting its shares. At an investor day event, the Vancouver-based miner focused on the exploration potential at its mine sites and projects in the Americas, a turnaround from recent years when most miners' attention was on reducing costs, not growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mining Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DuPont Building $30 Million Titanium Tetrachlor... (Nov '06) 14 hr Meme301 3
News No pay raises for Arch bosses Dec 20 Augie 4
News Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ... Dec 19 Knock off purse s... 3
News One dead in accident at Agnico's Finland mine Dec '16 sad 1
News Steel shares surge again, keep post-election st... Dec '16 WATCHING LIVONIA 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In London Area UK Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Wilton braces for Gerdau-Ameristeel layoffs (Jun '10) Nov '16 Beentheredonethat 4
See all Mining Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mining Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,041 • Total comments across all topics: 278,016,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC